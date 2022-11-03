Applications for 12th Ward alderman now open following George Cardenas resignation

Applications now open to fill 12th Ward seat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Anyone in the 12th District interested in serving as an area alderman can start applying.

Earlier this week alderman George Cardenas announced his plans to resign at the end of the month.

The city is accepting applications through Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.

A search committee will review applications and conduct interviews, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot will make the final decision.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the City of Chicago website.