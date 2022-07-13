Apparently intoxicated man arrested after trying to steal CTA bus in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An apparently intoxicated man tried to steal a CTA bus overnight in the Avondale neighborhood.

Police said, shortly before 2 a.m., a 36-year-old man got onto a CTA bus in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road, and tried to drive away with the bus, but was unable to do so.

The man was arrested, and police said it's believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance, although police did not elaborate.

Further details were not immediately available.