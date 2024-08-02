Apparent smash-and-grab thieves caught on CBS Chicago cameras

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS Chicago cameras caught apparent thieves while a smash-and-grab burglary was underway in the Douglas neighborhood.

The front door of the Foot Locker store, located on 33rd Street and King Drive, was rammed down. It appears a car crashed into the entrance.

CBS News crews called police after seeing at least three people walked out of the store with stacks of shoe boxes and other merchandise.

Police confirmed officers were on the scene, but have not released further details.