3 taken to hospital after apartment building fire in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood

Three people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out in the apartment building at 6971-75 N. Greenview Ave., at the southeast corner of the intersection with Lunt Avenue.

Video from the scene showed broken windows and fire damage inside a third-floor apartment.

The Fire Department said one person was taken from the scene in serious-to-critical condition, and two more in fair-to-serious condition.

Outside the building, people were seen in pajamas with their pets inside cages. The Fire Department said there were several pet resuscitations.

There was no word Wednesday morning on what caused the fire.