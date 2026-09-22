Antisemitic vandalism found on slide in public park in Highland Park, city officials say

An investigation is underway after antisemitic vandalism was found in a public park on Tuesday afternoon in Highland Park, city officials said.

Mayor Nancy R. Rotering said Highland Park police officers responded to a public park for a report of a slide that was defaced with a swastika.

Park district personnel responded and removed the graffiti.

Rotering says the city condemns the incident in the strongest terms, especially as members of the Jewish community are celebrating holy holidays.

"This incident comes at a particularly meaningful time for our Jewish community, as families move from the solemn reflection of the High Holy Days into the joyful preparations for Sukkot. It is deeply painful that, during a time centered on reflection, unity and renewal, an act of hate has found its way into our community," she said.

She says that, out of an abundance of caution, the police department is keeping a close watch on parks and houses of worship.

The Highland Park Police Department and park district are investigating the vandalism.