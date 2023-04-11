Watch CBS News
Antioch Community High School student arrested after gun found in his car

By Alex Ortiz

CHICAGO (CBS) – A student was arrested after a gun was found inside his car at Antioch Community High School on Tuesday morning.

Antioch police said the gun was spotted during a routine "administrative canine scent search" of cars.

After if was found, the student, a 21-year-old part-time student who participates in an alternative schooling program, was arrested. He remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

Police added there was no reason to believe there was ever a threat to students or staff at the high school.

