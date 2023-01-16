'Bad Blood' pop-up at Chicago bar offering break up spot ahead of Valentine's Day

'Bad Blood' pop-up at Chicago bar offering break up spot ahead of Valentine's Day

'Bad Blood' pop-up at Chicago bar offering break up spot ahead of Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If there's "Bad Blood" between you and your significant other, a Chicago bar wants to help you break up.

From January 27 to February 26, Chicago's Electric Garden on Racine is turning into a pop-up bar called "Bad Blood" as an anti-Valentine's Day spot.

Reservations are $20 a person to say "we're never ever getting back together."