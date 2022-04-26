Watch CBS News

Anti-Defamation League reports record level of antisemitic incidents in 2021

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a historic high last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League, with more than 2,700 cases of assault, harassment, and vandalism reported to the organization last year.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said the 2,717 total incidents across the U.S. is are the most antisemitic incidents reported to the agency in a single year since it began tracking such data in 1979, and a 34% increase from 2020.

An audit by the ADL found 484 antisemitic incidents were attributed to known extremist groups or individuals inspired by extremist ideology, accounting for 18% of the total number of incidents. According to the ADL, white supremacist groups or extremists were responsible for 422 antisemitic propaganda distributions, a 52 percent increase year over year.  

There were a total of 175 antisemitic incidents reported to the ADL in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, combined in 2021, a 62% increase over 2020, and a 202% increase over five years ago.

According to the ADL, those cases in the Midwest include 134 acts of antisemitic harassment, 39 acts of antisemitic vandalism, and 2 acts of antisemitic assault.

"Antisemitic incidents in the Midwest are reaching a watershed level, and our team is responding to incidents on a near daily basis," said ADL Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg. "The common thread linking the perpetrators of these incidents is not political ideology, geography, race or ethnicity: it is hate against the Jewish community - whether their own hate or hate linked to generations old antisemitic stereotypes. A wholistic, systemic approach is needed across communities in response. This includes speaking out, naming antisemitism when we see it; sharing facts through education and research; and showing strength as neighbors united against hate."

Illinois alone saw a 15% increase in antisemitic incidents last year, and a 430% increase since 2016, according to the ADL.

First published on April 26, 2022 / 11:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.