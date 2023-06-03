Anti-Cruelty Society offering special cat adoption pricing in honor of Taylor Swift

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As thousands of Swifties get ready to pack Soldier Field this weekend, the Anti-Cruelty Society is hoping they'll make a furry friend theirs!

The shelter is offering $13 cat adoptions today.

In honor of Swift's lucky number 13, and her love of cats.

The special runs today and tomorrow from noon to 7 p.m. at both their River North and South Loop locations.