Anti-Cruelty Society offering special cat adoption pricing in honor of Taylor Swift

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As thousands of Swifties get ready to pack Soldier Field this weekend, the Anti-Cruelty Society is hoping they'll make a furry friend theirs!

The shelter is offering $13 cat adoptions today.

In honor of Swift's lucky number 13, and her love of cats.

The special runs today and tomorrow from noon to 7 p.m. at both their River North and South Loop locations.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 10:36 AM

