Anti-Cruelty Society offering special cat adoption pricing in honor of Taylor Swift
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As thousands of Swifties get ready to pack Soldier Field this weekend, the Anti-Cruelty Society is hoping they'll make a furry friend theirs!
The shelter is offering $13 cat adoptions today.
In honor of Swift's lucky number 13, and her love of cats.
The special runs today and tomorrow from noon to 7 p.m. at both their River North and South Loop locations.
