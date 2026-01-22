Anti-Cruelty Society has advice for protecting pets during extreme cold

The Anti-Cruelty Society urged Chicago area residents to protect their pets with dangerous cold coming Friday.

The animal welfare organization advised that icy pavement can be hard on pets' feet, and owners should consider outfitting their dogs in pet-friendly boots or keeping walks short.

Craig the dog Anti-Cruelty Society

Pet owners should also be on the watch for signs of hypothermia — including shivering, lethargy, and cold ears and paws. Any pet with hypothermia should be brought inside immediately, and a veterinarian should be contacted, according to the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Anti-Cruelty Society

Hydration matters in winter, and pets should be provided fresh water at all times, the Anti-Cruelty Society said. Pet owners should check the water so it doesn't turn to ice.

Pets should also have a space to stay warm and toasty — a comfortable shelter or bed, and extra blankets for added warmth.

An Arctic front is moving into the Chicago area, bringing the coldest weather since the 2019 Polar vortex.

An Extreme Cold Watch issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday was by Thursday morning upgraded to an Extreme Cold Warning for Boone, Will, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Kankakee, Grundy, Lee, Lake, La Salle, McHenry, Winnebago and Livingston counties from 3 a.m. Friday until noon Friday.

The Arctic airmass blows into the Chicago area between 5-11 p.m. Thursday evening. By Friday morning, wind chill values dip between -30 to -40 degrees in northern Illinois and Chicago, and -20 to -30 degrees in northwest Indiana. Frostbite could occur on exposed skin in fewer than 10 minutes.