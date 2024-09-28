Anthony Aldo Dupretti, owner of Chicago's iconic Gene & Georgetti steakhouse in River North, dies at 80

CHICAGO (CBS) — The beloved owner of the iconic Chicago steakhouse Gene and Georgetti in River North has died.

In a statement from the restaurant, Anthony Aldo Durpetti died earlier this week at the age of 80. He was known to treat everyone "like a long-lost relative with a firm handshake, a double kiss, or a friendly joke."

Durpetti took over the restaurant in 1989 after the passing of his father-in-law, Gene Michelotti, to preserve the restaurant's legacy as Chicago's oldest steakhouse, founded in 1941, the statement said.

He lived with pulmonary fibrosis and Parkinson's disease for 15 years.

Durpetti died surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Marion, his daughter Michelle and his son-in-law Collin.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Belmont Funeral Home at 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church at 323 W. Illinois Street. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow at the restaurant.