Another sunny and warm day in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another warmup is ahead to end the week.

Highs today reach the 70s Thursday and then the 80s on Friday. Winds ramp up for the weekend as temperatures cool.

Weekend highs will be in the 60s.

Gusty northwest winds build in for Sunday. Marathon runners can expect temperatures in the 50s for the start of the run. Stronger winds build throughout the morning and afternoon with gusts topping 25 mph.

Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s next week. Patchy frost is possible by Tuesday and Wednesday morning, especially inland.

Hurricane Milton made landfall last night near Siesta Key, Florida with winds of 120 mph. The storm is on its way out into the Atlantic Thursday.