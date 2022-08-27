Annual 'Walk like MADD' event spreading awareness of drunk driving

Mother's Against Drunk Driving will host annual awareness walk

Mother's Against Drunk Driving will host annual awareness walk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving is partnering with the Niles Police Department for their annual "Walk Like MADD" event.

They're spreading awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and raising funds.

The Niles Police Department lost three of its members back in 2020 to a suspected intoxicated driver.

The walk will start at the WinTrust Field Saturday at 9 a.m.