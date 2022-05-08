Watch CBS News
Local News

Annual OSF Beverly Breast Cancer Walk returns in-person after two years

/ CBS Chicago

Walkers return in-person for 23rd Annual OSF Beverly Breast Cancer Walk
Walkers return in-person for 23rd Annual OSF Beverly Breast Cancer Walk 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time in two years, walkers in Beverly will lace up their sneakers for the 23rd Annual OSF Breast Cancer Walk.

This is the first in-person walk since the beginning of the pandemic.

Walkers will hit the streets at 8 a.m. Sunday and cover three miles to raise funds for breast cancer prevention screenings.

More than $6 million has been raised for these programs over the course of 23 years.

First published on May 8, 2022 / 7:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.