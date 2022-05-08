Annual OSF Beverly Breast Cancer Walk returns in-person after two years

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time in two years, walkers in Beverly will lace up their sneakers for the 23rd Annual OSF Breast Cancer Walk.

This is the first in-person walk since the beginning of the pandemic.

Walkers will hit the streets at 8 a.m. Sunday and cover three miles to raise funds for breast cancer prevention screenings.

More than $6 million has been raised for these programs over the course of 23 years.