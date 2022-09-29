'My Name Is Anjanette Young' Wins National Emmy Award For CBS 2

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Chicago won a prestigious national Emmy award for its reporting on Anjanette Young, who was a victim of a wrong raid by Chicago police.

The story by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini--"My Name Is Anjanette Young"--won for Outstanding Regional News Story -- Investigative Report.

In addition to Savini, the National Television Academy recognized Vice President and News Director Jeff Harris, Investigative Producers Samah Assad, Michele Youngerman, Photojournalists Lana Hinshaw-Klann, Lou Kleinberg, Michael Klingele, Reed Nolan, Alfredo Roman, Tim Viste and the former Director of Content Tiffani Lupenski for their work on the story.

CBS 2 first told the story of the wrong police raid in which Young was handcuffed naked in her apartment in 2019.

In the time since, Young's story and the body cam video that CBS 2 obtained and aired just over a year later have made headlines around the country and prompted changes to the Chicago Police Department's search warrant policy.

The airing of the body camera video also underscored the police department's pattern of raiding the homes of innocent people, mainly in communities of color across Chicago, as reported by CBS 2 Investigators for years.

CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reported our first story about Anjanette Young on Nov. 12, 2019. The raid took place on Feb. 21, 2019. It was a Thursday night, and Young had just undressed in her bedroom.

Her door burst open and police officers pointing guns stormed in. They were there to execute a search warrant, but they had the wrong home.

CBS 2 aired the body cam video of the raid on Dec. 17, 2020.

Young had filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video to show the public what happened to her that day.

CBS 2 also filed a request for the video.

The Chicago Police Department denied the requests, but Young obtained the footage after a court forced CPD to turn it over as part of her lawsuit against police.

Hours before the TV version of CBS 2's report with the body cam video was broadcast, the city's lawyers attempted to stop CBS 2 from airing the video by filing an emergency motion in federal court. That bid failed and CBS 2 aired the story anyway. The city later said that decision was a mistake and Mayor Lori Lightfoot publicly apologized to Young.

The airing of the video and how Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded led to months of criticism and blowback to the city and police department, and months later, search warrant reforms were announced.