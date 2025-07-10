Wauconda woman charged with animal cruelty; over 50 dogs removed from "uninhabitable" home

A Wauconda woman has been charged with animal cruelty after over 50 dogs were removed from her home on Wednesday.

According to the Wauconda Police Department, officers responded to a report of suspected animal cruelty at a home in the 200 block of Sky Hill Road.

Homeowner Carol Reith told police she only had four dogs, but police said she later admitted to a litter of puppies.

Upon entry, police found an "overwhelming" odor of urine and bleach that led local fire officials to check for hazardous air quality.

Police found dozens of dogs living in what they described as "unsanitary and overcrowded conditions." They reported that the house did not have air conditioning and officers found evidence of inbreeding.

Police confirmed the living conditions constituted animal cruelty, and the residence was deemed uninhabitable by building and zoning authorities.

A total of 52 dogs were removed from the home, police said. The dogs are now being cared for by Reach Rescue, Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue, Waukegan Police Animal Control, and Lake County Animal Care and Control.

Reith was charged with animal cruelty and is expected in court on July 24.