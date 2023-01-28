Watch CBS News
DuPage County honoring Andy Warhol for National Pop Art Day

By Jeramie Bizzle

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- There's a new mural now up in DuPage County in honor of Andy Warhol.

Saturday is National Pop Art Day and many consider Andy Warhol to be the king of pop art.

The McAninch Arts Center and the Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn are behind the new public mural project - which will feature local community members and heroes.

It's all leading up to an exhibit honoring Warhol at the center in June.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 10:06 AM

