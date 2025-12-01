Chicago man sentenced to 4 years for stealing mail, credit cards, passport

A Chicago man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary charges stemming from multiple mail thefts on the Northwest Side.

Andrew Trotter, 45, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to one felony count of burglary, Cook County Circuit Court records show. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Trotter was arrested on Sept. 15 after he was identified as the suspect responsible for a string of mail thefts on the Northwest Side since early 2025.

When he was arrested, Trotter had two counterfeit postal keys, several stolen debit and credit cards, a stolen passport, and suspected methamphetamine.

He was charged with multiple felony counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance. He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft of mislaid property.

As part of his plea and sentence to four years in prison, Trotter was given credit for 62 days he already served in jail before he was sentenced. He will face one year of mandatory supervised release after he is freed from prison.