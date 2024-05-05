Andrew McCarthy speaks about addiction at Haymarket Center gala

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Haymarket Center is celebrating 47 years of community service with a special guest. Actor, director, and travel writer Andrew McCarthy sat down with CBS 2's Erika Sargent for a no-holds-barred discussion about his life and addiction at the organization's annual gala.

McCarthy spoke about his own journey, revealing he started drinking as a teen and in his early 20s as his fame skyrocketed back when he was a member of the so-called Brat Pack and starred in a series of movies in the 80s.

By the time he was 29, McCarthy says he realized he needed help.

"There was no pretending that it didn't run my life," he said. "Ultimately, it was such a relief to give it up, give up the ghost. But then I was confronted with myself and all the fears that the drink was masking."

McCarthy says he and his co-stars from back in the day hated the term Brat Pack, but he realizes today that he represents a moment in time for people who were growing up at the same time he was.

He says it was a gift.

The Haymarket Center is the Chicago area's largest nonprofit provider of care for people with substance use disorders and other conditions.

It serves about 12,000 patients every year.