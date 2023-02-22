Joining White Sox a long time coming for leftfielder Andrew Benintendi

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) – This is the first time a lot of White Sox players are getting to know their new teammates, but leftfielder Andrew Benintendi is finding at least one familiar face on his new team.

"I think he just sees the game really well," Benintendi said of Grifol. "Obviously being a bench coach for a while over there, you get to learn a lot not only from managers but just from watching. He's always calm, cool and collected, making me feel a little more comfortable coming in. My relationship with him is great. I'm just trying to work on relationships with these guys in here to make it better throughout the season."

Joining the White Sox was a long time coming for Benintendi. He was targeted by the team in 2015, the year he was drafted but the Red Sox snagged him first.

He and new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol have a good relationship after two years together in Kansas City.