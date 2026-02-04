Amtrak train hits box truck near Lemont, Metra Heritage Corridor train delayed
An outbound train on the Metra Heritage Corridor was delayed Wednesday evening, after an Amtrak train on the same tracks hit a vehicle near southwest suburban Lemont.
The Heritage Corridor train scheduled to arrive in Joliet at 4:56 p.m. was halted near Willow Springs after an Amtrak train struck a cargo box truck at a crossing on a private road for a business just east of Lemont.
The cab of the truck was sheared off and dragged about a quarter mile along the track.
The truck driver's condition was not immediately available Wednesday evening.
Metra said the halted train began moving again around 5:15 p.m., and was operating 50 to 55 minutes behind schedule.
The two remaining Heritage Corridor trains scheduled for Thursday evening were running on time.