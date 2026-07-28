2 hospitalized after Amtrak train hits semi-trailer truck in downstate Illinois

Two people were taken to the hospital after an Amtrak train collided with a flatbed tractor-trailer truck on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened shortly before noon at the crossing near the intersection of Springfield Road and Chestnut Street in Arcola, about 35 miles south of Champaign.

Cell phone video of the crash shows the truck appeared to be stopped on the tracks at the time, and the train hit the flatbed trailer.

Police said the train was carrying approximately 60 passengers, who were taken to a nearby community center after the crash. Once they were at the community center, two passengers asked to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear where the train was coming from or where it was headed at the time of the crash. Amtrak did not immediately respond to requests for comment.