Wildfires in Canada leaves millions of Americans dealing with unhealthy air quality

Americans dealing with unhealthy air quality due to wildfires in Canada

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The poor air quality that returned for us again this week is also a serious concern across the country.

Experts call it a "perfect storm" with large wildfires from Canada and winds blowing over it.

As of this week, 60 million people are facing unhealthy air quality - with new data coming in hourly.

Right now, specialized teams of American firefighters have been deployed to assist on the frontlines of Canada's fires.

At least two thousand have been going in rotations since May.