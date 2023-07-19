Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildfires in Canada leaves millions of Americans dealing with unhealthy air quality

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Americans dealing with unhealthy air quality due to wildfires in Canada
Americans dealing with unhealthy air quality due to wildfires in Canada 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The poor air quality that returned for us again this week is also a serious concern across the country.

Experts call it a "perfect storm" with large wildfires from Canada and winds blowing over it.

As of this week, 60 million people are facing unhealthy air quality - with new data coming in hourly.

Right now, specialized teams of American firefighters have been deployed to assist on the frontlines of Canada's fires.

At least two thousand have been going in rotations since May. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 7:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.