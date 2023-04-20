CPD investigates 3rd armed robbery in 3 months at Americana Subs and Tobacco

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's becoming an all-too familiar spot for police" Americana Subs and Tobacco in the Loop is hit by armed robbers three times in the past seven month.

The latest incident happened Thursday morning and ended with violent attack on the store clerk. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke exclusively with the worker who was hurt.

Jose Quituizaca's t-shirt and shoes are covered in dried blood from the attack. Quituizaca said about 25 teens entered the convenience store where he works at Van Buren and Clark.

He was held at knifepoint. One of the teens demanded money and took everything inside the register. While five teens jumped on top of him and started beating him, the others involved started taking everything from food to cigars.

He was stabbed in the arm and his forehead was slashed.

"They just come in, take the chips, candy, everything, pop," said Quituizaca. "Like five kids come and jump on me, punching me."

It's the third armed robbery at Americana Subs since September of last year. On September 27th, surveillance video shows a person pointing a gun at a clerk and demanding money.

The worker handed the money over, but the thief reached in the register, to get more. Police made three arrests in the case, and among them, a 12-year-old boy.

On March 3rd of this year, police said two armed men took one thousand dollars from the register, holding a worker at gunpoint while a third person kept watch at the door. Those suspects have not been caught.



Quituizaca said he feels sorry for the teens that attacked him. He asked where are their fathers and mothers, adding they clearly have no guidance in their lives.

