American Red Cross of Illinois honors 15 people for courage, community work at 24th Annual Heroes Breakfast

The American Red Cross of Illinois is honoring 15 "extraordinary individuals" for their courage and commitment to their communities at their 24th Annual Heroes Breakfast in Chicago Wednesday morning.

Honorees include healthcare workers, community members, youth leaders, law enforcement officers, firefighters, veterans, and ordinary individuals with a passion for helping others as much as they can.

The 2026 honorees are:

Suzanne Hammer of Woodridge, blood program leader at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove (Blood Services Hero)

Dr. LaMenta Conway of Flossmoor, founder of the I Am Abel Foundation (Education Hero)

Lone Williams of Chicago, founder of Love & Protect Wisdom (Community Impact Hero)

Ashley Huizar of Huntley, healthcare worker (Healthcare Hero)

Cayla Boehm and Maelyn Garcia, youth leaders at Service and Learning Together (Youth Heroes)

Damon Lamar Reed and Nicole Reed of Chicago, co-founders of the Still Searching Project (Social Justice Impact Heroes)

Marco Lomibao and Dennis Stachura, Glendale Heights police officers (Law Enforcement heroes)

Keztly Angel of Forest Park, Loyola University Medical Center cashier (Lifesaving Rescue Hero)

Rima Ziuraitis of Naperville, Ukrainian combat medic (Global Citizenship Hero)

Kevin McNicholas of Chicago, firefighter/EMT (Firefighter Hero)

Chong Hsich of Chicago, executive director of Tzu Chi USA's Midwest Region (Disaster Relief Hero)

Yvette Jones-Swanson of Frankfort, Army veteran and founder of VetMentors (Military Hero)

Additionally, the Red Cross of Illinois will present their 2026 Heritage Award to the Malott Family Foundation, a philanthropic organization focusing on K-12 education and the arts, primarily in Chicago. Their work has expanded to include worldwide and domestic disaster relief and climate resiliency.

The Heroes Breakfast is being held at the Hilton Chicago Wednesday morning.