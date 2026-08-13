Chicago mayor, American Airlines reopen 2 renovated gates in O'Hare Terminal 3

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and officials from American Airlines cut the ribbon on two renovated gates at O'Hare International Airport Thursday morning.

Gates K1 and L2a reopened in Terminal 3 as part of the $300 million ElevateT3 modernization project at Chicago's busiest airport.

The project transforms both passenger and operation spaces at American Airlines' Chicago hub.

Baggage claim carousels 30 through 33 are also now open for operations.

The ElevateT3 project aims to improve passenger circulation, security screening, baggage operations, restrooms, gate areas as and building systems while also adding 10000 square feet of new concessions and amenities, including an American Club lounge, all while keeping Terminal 3 is open and fully operational.

American Airlines serves more than 160 destinations worldwide with more than 500 daily departures out of O'Hare, the company said.