Ambulance goes off road in crash on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Fire Department ambulance flew off the road after a crash in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of 119th and Peoria streets.
Video showed the ambulance had some front-end damage, and the airbags were deployed on a black sport-utility vehicle that was also involved.
Authorities have not yet said what exactly led to the crash or whether anyone was hurt.
However, a witness said they saw at least one person go to the hospital.