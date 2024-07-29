Ambulance goes off road in crash on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Fire Department ambulance flew off the road after a crash in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 119th and Peoria streets.

Video showed the ambulance had some front-end damage, and the airbags were deployed on a black sport-utility vehicle that was also involved.

Authorities have not yet said what exactly led to the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

However, a witness said they saw at least one person go to the hospital.