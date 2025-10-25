Amber Alert issued for 4 children abducted from Riverdale, Illinois

An Amber Alert was issued for four children who were abducted from Riverdale, Illinois early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said the four children were taken from the back seat of a car in the 13609 South Lowe Avenue just before 1:40 a.m.

The children were seen in a a silver 2010 Acura MDX with Illinois license plate FE60619 being driven by by 30-year-old Austin Bell. Police are searching for the following children:

7-year-old Nolan Hill last seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans

7-year-old Nova Hill, last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans

8-year-old Noah Hill last sen wearing a green hood, black pants, and blue shoes

10-year-old Nia Hill, last seen wearing an organge t-shirt and black joggers. Her hair is in a black braided ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.