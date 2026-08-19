Amazon expanding drone delivery to Chicago, nearly 500 other cities by end of the year

Amazon delivery drones could soon be flying in the skies over Chicago, as the company has announced plans to expand its drone delivery service to nearly 500 cities by the end of the year.

Amazon already offers drone delivery in nearly a dozen cities, and the Chicago area could be the next in line.

To qualify for drone delivery, items have to weigh 5 pounds or less and fit inside a large shoebox.

Amazon said orders can arrive in just 30 minutes through drone delivery, with most delivered less than an hour after checkout.

Prime members get the service for free on orders over $50. Otherwise, it's $3 for drone delivery. Customers without Prime will pay $5 for drone delivery.