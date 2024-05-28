Missing 13-year-old boy, Amare Wright, last seen on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday from the Austin neighborhood.

Amare Wright was last seen on Saturday in the 5400 block of West Thomas Street.

Amare is Black, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Amare Wright Chicago Police

Police said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8255 or 312-746-8251.