Missing 13-year-old boy, Amare Wright, last seen on Chicago's West Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday from the Austin neighborhood.

Amare Wright was last seen on Saturday in the 5400 block of West Thomas Street.

Amare is Black, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

amare-wright.png
Amare Wright Chicago Police

Police said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8255 or 312-746-8251.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 9:43 AM CDT

