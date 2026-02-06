Alumni from Fenwick High School, Nazareth Academy will face off in Super Bowl Sunday

Two Chicago area high schools have something to celebrate Sunday, when alumni from their schools make their Super Bowl debuts.

Inside the office of Nazareth Academy head coach Tim Racki, there's plenty to remember Julian Love by. Love is the first former Roadrunner to make an appearance in the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Incredibly exciting. It's been surreal in a way," Racki said.

Love is in his 7th NFL season after a standout college career at Notre Dame. But it all started at Nazareth, where Racki said he was a generational talent who still had to earn everything he got.

"It's a funny story. I get some credit in motivating him. I didn't bring him up right away as a freshman to the JV squad," Racki said. "I could tell he was disappointed, but he said that made him train three times as hard. Of course his sophomore, junior, and senior year, he just absolutely killed it in every phase of the game. He's best player I've ever coached."

Love still lives in the area, and he met his wife at Nazareth, so the affection and good memories are reciprocated.

"Tim Racki, man Nazareth Academy, great, legend in Illinois. He means the world to me. I text with him all the time. I have a lot of love for that place. It gave me the foundation and tools to grow," Love said.

On the other side, New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane is proudly representing the Fenwick Friars in the big game.

"After they won the AFC Championship, he texted me, said, 'Fenwick to the Super Bowl, one more to go coach,'" said coach Scott Thies. " I've known Robert for 12 years now. He's a kid that absolutely loves football. That's something that stands out. To see him get to the pinnacle of his football career is extra special."

Spillane, who went undrafted out of Western Michigan, is in his eighth year in the NFL and is a captain on the Patriots' defense.

Spillane's grandfather, Johnny Lattner, was also a football player – at Fenwick, at Notre Dame and for one season in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1954. When Lattner was at Notre Dame he wont he Heisman trophy and donated it to Fenwick High School, where it is still on display.

"Fenwick High School is what raised me as a young and helped me grow into the young man I am today. My grandfather went to Fenwick High School. His Heisman trophy still sits in the lobby of the school today. I played varsity football with six of my cousins at Fenwick High School. It's just such a big part of my story, and I'm glad to be able to be honoring them," Spillane said.

Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Spillane said he's 100% confident he'll play in the Super Bowl.