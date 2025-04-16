Alton Brown comes to Chicago's CIBC Theatre for "Last Bite" tour

Food host and TV personality Alton Brown is coming to Chicago for one day only on his "Last Bite" tour.

Brown stopped by CBS News Chicago Wednesday morning to tell us what fans can expect from "Alton Brown Live: Last Bite," the differences between his television work and performing for a live audience, why this is his last tour, and what he plans to do next in his career.

Brown also talked about what it means to return to Chicago, where his very first show "Good Eats" originally aired.

"Alton Brown Live: Last Bite" will be at the CIBC Theatre Saturday, April 19 for two performances. You can purchase tickets at BroadwayInChicago.com.