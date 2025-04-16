Watch CBS News
Local News

Alton Brown comes to Chicago's CIBC Theatre for "Last Bite" tour

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Alton Brown comes to Chicago on “Last Bite” tour
Alton Brown comes to Chicago on “Last Bite” tour 02:49

Food host and TV personality Alton Brown is coming to Chicago for one day only on his "Last Bite" tour.

Brown stopped by CBS News Chicago Wednesday morning to tell us what fans can expect from "Alton Brown Live: Last Bite," the differences between his television work and performing for a live audience, why this is his last tour, and what he plans to do next in his career.

Brown also talked about what it means to return to Chicago, where his very first show "Good Eats" originally aired.

"Alton Brown Live: Last Bite" will be at the CIBC Theatre Saturday, April 19 for two performances. You can purchase tickets at BroadwayInChicago.com.

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.