Alsip police chief says Willie Wilson's $1 million gas giveaway would have been disruptive; some other gas stations also back out

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- We saw gridlock and mayhem when philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson gave away $200,000 in gasoline last week.

A bigger $1 million giveaway is set for Thursday. But as CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, the southwest suburb of Alsip managed to stop Wilson from bringing his free fill-ups there.

At Wilson's first giveaway last week, people waited in line for hours at 10 locations to get $50 worth of gas – many of them with a smile.

"I am feeling so great right now with these $50," one participant said.

But Alsip police Chief Jay Miller was not feeling so great when he heard about a second gas giveaway with 50 locatio0ns – including a Shell station in Alsip.

"I feel stressed," Miller said. "It's going to affect residents who just want to grab some groceries, impact residents who are taking their kids to school. So there's a lot of issues that are going to affect our community on Thursday."

Chief Miller said he expected the gas giveaway to cost Alsip at least $10,000 in police overtime and manpower. He said if Wilson had reached out to the Village of Alsip before announcing the gas giveaway, he'd recommend going with gift cards instead.

"We can offer alternative locations that might be better suited, or other options such as the gas card giveaway," Miller said.

After our interview with Miller, we called Wilson's office to ask him about the concerns. They agreed to an interview - and it turns out, on our way to Wilson's office, his team had phone calls with Alsip's mayor and police chief.

"So they decided to not participate with it. So we said, OK, fine. We'll just leave that one off," Wilson said.

Wilson said the event will go on at the 49 other locations. He said he is paying 250 people to help pump gas, and he's working with local agencies to manage the crowds.

"I can't please everybody," Wilson said. "We try to do good."

What about the chief's suggestion to do gift cards instead?

"I think the police chief should take $1 million worth of money and do what he needs to do," Wilson said. "I'm taking a million dollars of my money and doing it the way I want to do."

Wilson went on to say he feels gift cards or other giveaway methods could result in fraud.

Other stations have also backed out of the $1 million gas giveaway – including two Thornton stations and a Citgo station in Bridgeport.