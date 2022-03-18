Watch CBS News

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson announces $1 million gas giveaway after Thursday's chaotic event

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is holding a second gas giveaway and and this time it's worth $1 million. 

On Thursday, Wilson donated $200,000 in gas at select locations. Too many people were trying to cut the line -- resulting in police, at one point, closing a gas station temporarily.

The second giveaway will take place on March 24 starting at 7 a.m. 

Each vehicle will get $50 in gas. 

The giveaway comes as prices spiked to as much as $4.55 for regular and $5.32 for premium in Illinois, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). 

