Chicago businessman Willie Wilson announces $1 million gas giveaway after Thursday's chaotic event
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is holding a second gas giveaway and and this time it's worth $1 million.
On Thursday, Wilson donated $200,000 in gas at select locations. Too many people were trying to cut the line -- resulting in police, at one point, closing a gas station temporarily.
The second giveaway will take place on March 24 starting at 7 a.m.
Each vehicle will get $50 in gas.
The giveaway comes as prices spiked to as much as $4.55 for regular and $5.32 for premium in Illinois, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
