Allie Quigley out for Sky season opener

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Sky won't have their best shooter when they tip off the season against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday at the Wintrust Arena.

Allie Quigley has been ruled out for the opener.

Coach James Wade said nothing specific is holding Quigley out, but the Sky simply want to be cautious.

Quigley hit 45.4 percent of her three-pointers last season – the third best in the league.