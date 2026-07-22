Algae bloom confirmed in East Branch Forest Preserve off-leash dog area, DuPage County officials say

DuPage County officials are warning pet owners to keep their dogs out of the water in East Branch Forest Preserve after an algae bloom was confirmed in the off-leash dog area.

While algae blooms are a common natural phenomenon, officials said in warm weather they can quickly turn harmful and produce toxins that can sicken pets, children and people with weak immune systems if water with algae present is inhaled or ingested.

Harmful blooms can look like spilled blue, brown or green paint on the surface of the water. It's not possible to tell whether a bloom is toxic just based on how it looks, so officials encourage the public to generally avoid touching the water or algae, keep their pets away from the water, and wash skin or fur thoroughly if it comes into contact with an algae bloom.

There are warning signs around the bloom and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County said staff will continue to inspect water conditions. How long the bloom will last is not known, but they can persist for extended periods depending on environmental conditions.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, and the toxins that can be produced during blooms can cause symptoms including skin irritation, headaches, vomiting, difficulty breathing, diarrhea and neurological effects.