Aldi offering 2019 prices on Thanksgiving goods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With holidays around the corner, most of us have noticed high prices at the grocery store because of inflation.

Well now, to ease the burden, one grocery chain is rolling back the clock to 2019.

Aldi will offer thanksgiving staples at 2019 prices from now through Nov. 29.

That includes everything from appetizers to desserts sides and beverages.

The 2019 prices mean discounts of up to 30%.

Shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving price rewind icon for extra savings.