Ald. Pat Dowell asks council to declare October 11 as official Chicago Day of the Girl

Ald. Pat Dowell asks council for official October 11 Chicago Day of the Girl date

Ald. Pat Dowell wants to declare October 11 as official Chicago Day of the Girl

Ald. Pat Dowell wants to declare October 11 as official Chicago Day of the Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mark the calendar.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) is asking the council to declare October 11 as the official Chicago Day of the Girl.

The proposal says we should celebrate the inherent potential of all girls in the city and support, protect, and direct resources to girls so they can pursue their dreams.

Dowell plans to present the proclamation to the "Girl Like Me" project.