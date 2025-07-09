Album Runs brings runners together as they listen to a whole album

Album Runs has everyone running to the same musical beat

Running and music often go hand in hand — but for Mauricio Reyes, bringing the two together created so much more.

His organization, Album Runs, brings together runners as they each listen to an entire album. The organization is celebrating its two-year anniversary on Thursday.

Reyes, who is also a director at CBS News Chicago, is an experienced runner — having run a few marathons and going for his fifth this fall. But he said two years ago, he was in a winter running rut.

"I love music, and I run a lot, so I tried to think how I could combine both of them," Reyes said, "and little by little, the idea formed in my head."

Reyes said that is how Album Runs was born. He said runners, walkers, and sometimes even those on bikes come together to listen to the same album.

The mix of music played during Album Runs ranges from the indie rock sounds of Symposium to the funk music of Neal Francis, and the tropical psychedelic sounds of Cabeza de Chivo.

They listen for 30 to 40 minutes — usually the common album length — with headphones so they can really take in the music experience.

"People have really locked in with the music, and they come up with really great questions," Reyes said.

When the runners are finished, they sit down and discuss the songs — often with members of the bands to which they have just listened. Runners and bikers often get an early preview of albums too.

"Some people might be curious about the music, some people might want to run, some people just want to have the social part and meet new people," Reyes said, "and all of these things are happening."

"Album Runs, meets at least once a month, usually on Thursdays, at the 606 Trail at Milwaukee Avenue and Leavitt Street.

When they started, there were about seven people. Now, there's nearly 50."

With the two-year anniversary of Album Runs on Thursday, Reyes says he has a big wish for what he'd like to see next — and it involves Liam Gallagher from the band Oasis.

"He's a runner," Reyes said, "so, Liam if you're listening, please come to Album Runs when you play at Soldier Field in August."