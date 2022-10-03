18-month-old boy hit, killed by pickup truck in Albany Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toddler was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Albany Park neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said.

Just after 1:30 p.m., the 18-month-old boy was being put into the back seat of a Toyota RAV 4 at Pulaski Road and Wilson Avenue. The boy had not been secured and he got out of the vehicle, walked out into the street, and got hit by a pickup truck, police said.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition and later died at the hospital, police said.

The boy's aunt told CBS 2's Christ Tye that he had been walking with his father, but she had not been sure what happened after that. The boy's parents and other family members all rushed to Lurie Children's Hospital with the toddler.

A six-block stretch of Pulaski Road remained roped off at the scene amid a major police presence. The Chicago Transit Authority said Route 53 Pulaski buses were being rerouted around the scene.

The pickup driver fled the scene and remained at large as of 4 p.m.