Chicago police seek 2 men in several Northwest Side business robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for two men who robbed several businesses on the Northwest Side last week.

The robberies happened in the Jefferson Park and Albany Park neighborhoods between Feb. 13 and 16 during the evening and early morning hours.

The offenders took cash and items from the businesses, according to police.

Incident Time and Locations:

3500 block of North Pulaski Road on Feb. 13, at 5:24 p.m.

3500 block of North Cicero Avenue on Feb. 15, at 11:35 p.m.

6500 block of West Belmont Avenue on Feb. 16, at 12:23 a.m.

The first suspect was described as a Black male between 5-feet-10 to 6 feet tall with a small build and wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, and purple pants.

The second suspect was described as a White Hispanic male between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-7 with a medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Several other businesses were also robbed on the Northwest Side in the Irving Park neighborhood on Feb. 4, within a half-hour in the 4300 block of North Kedzie Avenue and the 3100 block of West Irving Park Road.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-7394. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.