Chicago police search for suspect who robbed several businesses in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who robbed several businesses in the Irving Park neighborhood earlier this month. 

The robberies happened on Feb. 4 between 7 and 7:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Kedzie Avenue and the 3100 block of West Irving Park Road. 

Police said the robber took cash from the businesses. 

He was described as a White Hispanic man between 6 to 6-feet-1 with a small build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

CPD advises people never to pursue a suspect but instead call 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information can call the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-7394. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com

First published on February 23, 2024 / 8:18 AM CST

