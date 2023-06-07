Chicago First Alert Weather: Air quality alert for northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Beware of an air quality alert for northwest Indiana until midnight Thursday night. Smoke particles and pollutants from the Canadian wildfires will linger across parts of the region.

As a reinforcing cool front passes this afternoon, waves will build 3-6 feet with dangerous rip currents, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

A warming trend is on the way as we reach the weekend. Models are slowing down the weekend cold front, perhaps allowing much of Saturday to be rain free and warm. Late-day showers are possible with higher chances Saturday night into Sunday.

Cooler weather is expected for Sunday.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 56.

THURSDAY: HAZY SUNSHINE. HIGH 74.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

