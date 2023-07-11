97-year-old retired Air Force chaplain taking Honor Flight to D.C.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've covered dozens of Honor Flights to our nation's capitol for military veterans, which are all exceptional. Still, a unique passenger will be on board on Wednesday's trip: a 97-year-old priest.

Retired Fr. George Kane will board a flight to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning to visit various monuments honoring the military.

Kane was a United States Air Force chaplain from 1959 to 1963 while serving in Korea. He would minister to fighter pilots preparing to go to war in Vietnam in the early '60s.

After that, he served at various parishes around Chicago, including Holy Cross parish and St. George parish, before retiring from the Church of the Holy Spirit parish in Schaumburg.