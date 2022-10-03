AIDS Run and Walk returns to Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The AIDS Run and Walk was back at Soldier Field Sunday.

Crowds of people gathered at the starting line in the morning. About 2,500 walkers and runners participated.

This year's theme is forward together and aims to focus on how to create a better future for people living with HIV and AIDS

"It's a real tremendous celebration of the work that's being done to prevent HIV and provide support to people living with HIV in the Chicago area," said John Peller with AIDS Foundation Chicago.

Organizers say at least $400,000 was raised to support prevention and treatment programs.