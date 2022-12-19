Agnieszka Chwiesiuk, sister of Chicago police officer, charged in Capitol riot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When federal agents were arresting her police officer brother in June 2021 for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Agnieszka Chwiesiuk asked agents "are you going to arrest me too?" They weren't there to arrest her then, but 18 months later, the feds did arrest her for joining her brother at the riot.

Agnieszka Chwiesiuk is facing four federal charges in connection with the riot, including entering a restricted building without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol with the intent to impede a session of congress; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

Her brother, Karol Chwiesiuk, a Chicago police officer, was arrested in connection with the riot in June 2021. He faces five federal charges, and has pleaded not guilty. He was relieved of police powers in June 2021 and later placed into no-pay status. He is currently on a leave of absence, and police said there is still an active internal investigation into his actions. His trial is tentatively scheduled for May 5, 2023, according to court records.

Federal authorities say surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol shows Karol Chwiesiuk and Agnieszka Chwiesiuk inside the capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. U.S. Attorney's Office

According to the charges filed against Karol in U.S. District Court in D.C. in June of last year, he sent a friend a text message on Jan. 6 saying he was in D.C., and claiming:

"Knocked out a commie last night. Don't tell."

Other messages he sent that day included:

"There's so many blacks here I'm actually in disbelief."

"We inside the capitol lmfao"

"N**** don't snitch"

Also in the federal charges, authorities said photos show he entered the office of Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon).

When federal agents were arresting Karol Chwiesiuk at the family's Chicago home in June 2021, Agnieszka asked agents "are you going to arrest me too?" according to the charges against her. At the time, agents told her they were not there to arrest her.

As the feds were investigating Karol's actions at the capitol, they determined he was accompanied by a female with long hair, wearing a red knit cap with white and blue stripes, a white and blue facemask with upside-down American flags, a black coat, and a black backpack. The FBI also determined that, before the riot, Karol stayed at the Mayflower Hotel in D.C. with a reservation under his sister's name.

Surveillance footage from the capitol showed Karol inside the building with a woman with a hat pulled down to her eyebrows and a mask pulled up just below her eyes, according to the charges against Agnieszka.

Surveillance image of Agnieszka Chwiesiuk inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot U.S. Attorney's Office

The woman in that footage appeared to be Agnieszka, and after seizing Karol's phone, which had been significantly damaged, the FBI was able to recover images from Karol's phone, showing Agnieszka at then President Donald Trump's rally on Jan. 6, dressed in the same clothing, and without a mask; as well as images of her inside the capitol with Karol, both with and without a mask.

Federal authorities say this cell phone image shows Agnieszka Chwiesiuk inside the Capitol Crypt during the Jan. 6 riot. U.S. Attorney's Office

Agnieszka Chwiesiuk at President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 rally before the riot at the U.S. Capitol U.S. Attorney's office

Agnieszka is accused of entering the Capitol through a broken window south of the Senate Wing Door, posing for pictures in the Capitol Crypt, and then leaving the Capitol less than 10 minutes later. The charges do not mention anything about Agnieszka joining her brother when he allegedly went into Merkley's office inside the Capitol.

Information on Agnieszka's first court appearance was not immediately available.

As of Monday, at least 32 people from Illinois have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot, including Agnieszka and Karol Chwiesiuk.