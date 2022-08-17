After Naperville bans assault-style weapons, another suburb considers similar action

NAPERVILLE (CBS) – The sale of assault-style weapons will soon be banned in Naperville.

The Naperville City Council passed a strict new gun control ordinance in a late night vote on Tuesday following hours of debate. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas took a closer look at what it means and whether it will have a ripple effect in other suburbs.

Come Jan. 1, 2023, the just-passed ordinance will ban the sale of AR-15s and similar rifles like the ones sold at Range USA gun stores.

It's an idea that frustrates customers like Jimmy Horvath who was at the Naperville location.

"I think the whole idea on that is ridiculous," Horvath said, adding, "I don't think that banning the sale to law-abiding citizens is gonna stop gun violence."

The ordinance was passed after an impassioned meeting ran late into the night with testimony from Naperville residents.

"We need to do something to safeguard and protect our community and it starts with this ban," said one meeting attendee.

"Banning the sale of sporting rifles will not stop mass shootings," argued another attendee.

And Naperville isn't the only city that's been exploring what they can do to restrict assault-style weapons.

"We would not like to see assault weapons sold in Evanston," said Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, who added the city will consider whether a similar ordinance is needed there, but there are no gun stores in Evanston.

So the city is also considering other measures that might have more of an impact.

"We're looking at taking on gun manufacturers directly. We're looking at what kind of responsibility for things like insurance and licensure we might be able to impose on gun ownership," Biss said.

The Evanston mayor added state law restricts cities from banning ownership of high-powered rifles, but in 2013, while the law still allowed it, Highland Park passed such a ban.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said she's been in touch with the city of Naperville and even referred them to the same attorney Highland Park used.

"I am hopeful that their ordinance stands," Rotering said. "It could be a template for other Illinois cities looking at some way to reduce the opportunity for folks to get their hands on these weapons and do major damage to our cities."

Anyone who violates the Naperville ordinance could face fines of $1,000 or $2,500 for repeat violations.