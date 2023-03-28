63-unit affordable housing building to be built on empty lot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A seven-story, 63-unit affordable apartment building will be built on vacant city land next to the Kedzie Avenue Green Line station in East Garfield Park.

The Mayor's office announced the city picked $47.2 million equitable transit-oriented development by The Michaels Organization, KMW Communities, and TruDelta Real Estate over two competing proposals for the 0.49-acre site at 149 N. Kedzie Ave.

"The inclusion of design features and amenities that reflect the desires of the community, along with the development team's demonstrated history of successfully executing catalytic projects, made this proposal stand out," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. "I am confident that this development will revitalize the site and its surrounding area and serve as a much-needed affordable, transit-oriented housing option for East Garfield Park residents."

The 78,000-square-foot building, called Hub 32, will include 14 one-, 34 two-, and 15 three-bedroom apartments that will be rented out at rates affordable to households that earn up to 60 percent of the area medium income.

The development will include rooftop amenities, 5,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 16 outdoor parking spots, and a public plaza to be used for outdoor dining and community gathering, the Mayor's office said. Jerky Jerk Caribbean restaurant and Vietfive Coffee are expected to move in on the first floor.