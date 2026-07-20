Advocates to speak against ordinance that would scale back some tenant protection proposals in Chicago

Local leaders and housing advocates on Monday will call on Chicago's City Hall to push back on a so-called FAIR Ordinance, which would scale back some of the plans in Mayor Brandon Johnson's Protect Renters Ordinance.

The Fair and Accountable Illinois Rental Ordinance was proposed by members of the Budget Accountability Coalition in the City Council. It was developed directly in response to the mayor's proposal, which includes relocation fees for tenants and a "just cause" requirement for evictions and other lease terminations.

The FAIR Ordinance would eliminate both of those provisions, and would create broader exemptions for small landlords.

Landlords have said making housing more costly for them to provide will not make housing more affordable.

Ald. Anthony Joel Quezada (35th) and other advocates will speak against the FAIR Ordinance at City Hall Monday morning. The advocates said the ordinance was introduced by "real estate industry-backed members of the City Council," and would not only scale back the mayor's Protect Renters Ordinance, but would also "roll back tenant protections that have been in place in Chicago for decades."

"Contrary to current rhetoric, [the Protect Renters Ordinance] was crafted in consultation with tenants directly impacted by unaffordable housing and landlord mistreatment in Chicago, alongside policy experts, to address the largest gaps in tenant protections and put Chicago's laws on par with peer cities," advocates said.

The mayor's Protect Renters Ordinance would also require annual registration of all rental units, and create a new city office to handle complaints and enforcement. The city said smaller landlords would pay less than the large corporate ones. The fees would be capped at $60 per year per unit.