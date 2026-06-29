Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson introduces Protect Renters Ordinance for stronger tenant protections

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson introduced a new ordinance Monday morning he said will increase protections for the city's renters.

The proposed ordinance amends the current Residential and Tenant Ordinance and Chapter 24 of the Municipal Code of Chicago. It includes policies that would make landlords obligated to provide valid reasons for not renewing a lease, make landlords help pay for a tenant's move if they are forced out through no fault of their own, and would establish a new city agency dedicated to enforcing tenant protection laws.

The proposed ordinance also calls for landlords to be required to register their properties with the city, improve access for tenants to eviction defense services, and eliminates junk fees on rentals.